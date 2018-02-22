Campbell officials crack down on water-bill delinquencies

CAMPBELL — City council approved an amendment to an ordinance which requires residents to keep active water accounts with the city or face fines.

The original ordinance required city residents to have an active account with the water department, but it included no language establishing a punishment for individuals who didn’t abide by the rule.

With the passage of the amendment tonight, residents in violation of the rule will receive a notice on their first violation. At least two weeks from the initial violation they will receive a second violation and will be charged a $200 fine.

At least four weeks from the initial violation, if a resident still isn’t in compliance, they’ll be charged $600, and any violation after that will include a $1,200 fine.

