3M to pay $850M to settle lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS

3M Co. has agreed to pay the state of Minnesota $850 million to settle a major case alleging the manufacturer damaged natural resources and contaminated groundwater by disposing of chemicals over decades, attorneys announced Tuesday.

The state was seeking $5 billion from Maplewood, Minn.-based 3M in a case that focused on the company’s disposal of chemicals once used to make Scotchgard fabric protector and other products. The company denies it did anything wrong, insisting it was acting legally at the time.