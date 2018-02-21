Youngstown schools CEO seeks to tighten visitor policy

February 20, 2018 at 10:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — In the aftermath of school killings in Parkland, Fla., local school leaders and law enforcement are on alert for other potential school shooters.

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip asked his CEO Citizens Coalition today to review and revise a visitor policy in lieu of the recent events.

The current Student Visitor policy vaguely states, in eight paragraphs, that visitors must follow certain “controls” the superintendent sets to not be “detrimental to the good order of the school.”

No specific behaviors are stated in the policy, however.

Since the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, Youngstown schools have been using the Raptor security system, which scans the identification cards of all visitors before they can move throughout a school building and runs their information through a sex-offender database.

