United Way campaign raised $3M for programs

GIRARD — The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley’s 2017 financial campaign topped the $3 million mark for the second straight year.

The 2017 campaign, led by Garry Mrozek, chief executive officer of Hometown Pharmacy Solutions, raised $3,143,522, exceeding the 2017 financial campaign goal of $2.9 million by $243,522, the local United Way announced today during a news conference at Prospect Elementary School in Girard.

“Our United Way’s impact work, which focuses on early-education initiatives such as Success After 6 and Success by 6, drives the growth in our campaign,” said Robert Hannon, United Way president.

Prospect Elementary is an example of which Hannon referred.

“Prospect is the first school outside of Youngstown to partner with United Way in the Success After 6 program. Our focus is on Youngstown children, but we realize that children in other districts can also benefit from the program,” Hannon said.

