Trumbull commissioners hire Matas as administrator
WARREN
The Trumbull County commissioners today approved the hiring of Mike Matas as county administrator and purchasing coordinator at a salary of $95,000 per year. He is the first county administrator since the last one resigned in 2006.
Matas, of Cortland, who is Lake County budget director, will begin working for Trumbull County March 19.
The hiring was approved by Commissioners Dan Polivka and Mauro Cantalamessa at today's commissioners meeting. Commissioner Frank Fuda voted no, stating again that he did not think the county can afford the additional expense of Matas' salary and benefits.
