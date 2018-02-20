Student apparently shoots self in Stark County school district

MASSILLON

Jackson Local Schools in Stark County are on lockdown but students are being released to parents after a 7th grader apparently shot himself in a school building.

The district posted this message on its website: “A Jackson Memorial Middle School student suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound this morning. Safety Services are on the scene at this time. The Middle School and High School are on lockdown at this time. Students will be released to their parents in the near future. All four elementary schools will remain closed for today.”