Steven Telego appointed Niles treasurer
NILES
Steven Telego Sr., a former bank executive, has been appointed treasurer of Niles by Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia. Telego, 63, fills the position vacated by the recent resignation of Janet Rizer-Jones. The position is part-time and pays $7,500 a year.
The appointment must be approved by the Democratic central committee.
The treasurer’s office, which prior to the appointment had only one employee, was criticized last week by the chairman of the fiscal commission because there is no one trained to reconcile bank statements with financial records. Reconciliation is required by the state if the city is to have its fiscal emergency declaration lifted.
Telego could not be reached for comment about the situation.
