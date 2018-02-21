State auditor officials meet with Liberty trustees

February 20, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

LIBERTY — Nita Hendryx, chief project manager with the Auditor of State’s office, advised the township trustees today to develop a three-year forecast for their budget and be adamant about spending within their means.

Hendryx said her office is doing a fiscal analysis, and it’s possible the township could remain in fiscal caution, or be elevated to fiscal watch or emergency.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900