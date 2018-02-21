State auditor officials meet with Liberty trustees

LIBERTY — Nita Hendryx, chief project manager with the Auditor of State’s office, advised the township trustees today to develop a three-year forecast for their budget and be adamant about spending within their means.

Hendryx said her office is doing a fiscal analysis, and it’s possible the township could remain in fiscal caution, or be elevated to fiscal watch or emergency.

