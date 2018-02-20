Police catch pair who fled after Monday night traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN — Two men chased on foot by police at about 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hillman Street and East Avondale were arrested on gun charges.

According to reports, when officers tried to pull over a car driven by Eugene Thompkins, 26, of East Midlothian Boulevard, for an improper turn, Thompkins and a passenger, Kasmere Womack, 24, of Megan Circle, both ran.

Womack was caught a short distance away with a loaded .40-caliber handgun, cocaine, marijuana and $300 cash.

Thompkins dropped a loaded 9mm handgun in a puddle and got away but was arrested later, reports said.