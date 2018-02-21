Poland trustees to hire police officer

February 20, 2018 at 1:26p.m.

POLAND

The Poland Township Board of Trustees will host a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The purpose of this meeting is to hire an officer for the Police Department. Action will be taken. The meeting will take place at the township government center, 3339 Dobbins Road.

