Poland trustees to hire police officer
POLAND
The Poland Township Board of Trustees will host a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The purpose of this meeting is to hire an officer for the Police Department. Action will be taken. The meeting will take place at the township government center, 3339 Dobbins Road.
