Oxfam: Witness intimidated by staff in sex scandal
LONDON
Oxfam workers suspected of sexual misconduct in Haiti intimidated and threatened a witness as the charity investigated the original claims, according to the organization’s report on the internal inquiry.
The findings were part of a previously confidential report released by Oxfam on Monday as the charity responds to newspaper stories suggesting it covered up allegations that seven employees used prostitutes on the charity’s property while working in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake that devastated the country.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 13, 2018 2:05 p.m.
Haiti leader: UK aid workers violated 'basic human decency'
- January 16, 2017 midnight
Oxfam: 8 men as rich as half of world
- November 18, 2016 12:06 a.m.
Cortland man arraigned on intimidation, puppy abuse charges remains in jail
- December 16, 2017 midnight
A cruel gift for Haitians
- November 16, 2016 12:07 a.m.
Cortland man accused of seriously injuring puppy charged with intimidating witnesses
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.