Oprah to donate $500,000 to students marching against gun violence
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey says she will match George and Amal Clooney's $500,000 donation to students organizing marches against gun violence after a mass shooting in Florida.
The media mogul tweeted from her verified account tonight the student organizers remind her of civil rights activists in the 1960s "who also said we've had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard."
In a statement earlier today, the Clooneys say they're inspired by the "courage and eloquence" of the survivors-turned-activists from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Seventeen people were killed at the school and others wounded when a gunman went on a rampage with an assault rifle. Students are mobilizing a March 24 march in Washington and elsewhere to urge lawmakers to enact tougher gun control.
