NWS issues flood warning for Eagle Creek through tonight

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station in Braceville Township until late tonight.

At 7 a.m., today the water at Phalanx Station was at 9.4 feet and expected to rise to around 10 feet by this afternoon. Flood stage is 9.5 feet. Minor flooding is forecast, but the Mahoning River will fall below flood stage tonight.

The river at Leavittsburg was at 9.71 feet at 7:54 a.m. today.