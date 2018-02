No. 16 Ohio State routs Rutgers 79-52

COLUMBUS (AP) — C.J. Jackson scored 18 points to help No. 16 Ohio State rout Rutgers 79-52 tonight.

Kaleb Wesson added 14, and Kam Williams, playing his last home game, had 13 as the Buckeyes (23-7, 14-3 Big Ten) got a feel-good win on senior night, coming on the heels of tough road losses to Penn State and Michigan that dropped them out of first place in the conference.

Corey Sanders had 12 points for the Scarlet Knights (13-17, 3-14). They've lost eight of their last nine games.

Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State's best player who missed most of last season to a leg injury, continued to struggle with his shooting. After starting the month as the likely candidate for Big Ten Player of the Year, he has had trouble scoring against more aggressive defenses. He had just six points against Rutgers on 3-for-11 shooting.

Bates-Diop has a year of eligibility remaining but likely will leave for the NBA. He graduated from Ohio State in December.

Jae'Sean Tate, also playing his last game at Value City Arena, had nine points and 10 rebounds.