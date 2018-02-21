Moschella remains coach of Columbiana girls hoops team

COLUMBIANA — Ron Moschella will remain head coach of Columbiana High School's girls basketball team for the remainder of the season.

The school district issued news release today saying the decision was guided by its review of all the facts, including interviewing every member of the team and the coaching staff.

"Coach Ron Moschella will remain the girls head coach for the rest of the year, as long as he meets the terms of conditional employment, which includes appropriate conduct on and off the court," the release says.

"Any use of inappropriate language and embarrassment in coaching of student athletes, will be considered a violation of the terms of conditional employment. Coach Moschella has agreed to the terms moving forward.

The district’s administration will closely monitor the current coaching situation, and assure that students athletes are treated appropriately, the release adds.