MCCTC staff get shooting and trauma response training
CANFIELD
Staff at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center are undergoing active shooter and bleeding training in lieu of a regular school day today.
Officers from Canfield Police Department are giving presentations, and demonstrating in the classroom how staff should react in the event of an active shooter. In addition, a representative from First Responders First, a non-profit first responders support organization, is teaching staff about treating wounds and stopping bleeding until paramedics arrive.
