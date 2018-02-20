BREAKING: Hoerig wants charges dismissed in death of her husband

MCCTC staff get shooting and trauma response training

February 20, 2018 at 10:46a.m.

CANFIELD

Staff at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center are undergoing active shooter and bleeding training in lieu of a regular school day today.

Officers from Canfield Police Department are giving presentations, and demonstrating in the classroom how staff should react in the event of an active shooter. In addition, a representative from First Responders First, a non-profit first responders support organization, is teaching staff about treating wounds and stopping bleeding until paramedics arrive.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900