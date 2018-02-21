Intoxicated uninvited man in apartment tells cops he just wants to sleep

BOARDMAN

Township police reported finding an intoxicated man inside an apartment to which they had been called after an alarm sounded.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to a Tippecanoe Road apartment about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police and the apartment resident, who came home after the alarm sounded, found a jacket and cell phone outside that did not belong to the resident; a light on that previously had been off; footprints on the door; the door forced in and splintered; and an alarm panel box ripped out of the wall, according to the report.

When police checked the second floor of the apartment, they opened a bedroom door to find a shirtless man laying on the floor who then woke up and said, “What’s going on?,” police said.

The man was identified Michael Bennett, 30, whose listed address is two doors down from the victim.

“It was immediately apparent that Bennett was highly intoxicated and informed officers, ‘I just want to go to sleep,’ and passed back out,” police reported.

The victim told police she had never met Bennett before and didn’t know who he was.

He was arrested on a burglary charge.