BREAKING: Hoerig wants charges dismissed in death of her husband

Home Depot 4Q profit rides strong home improvement market

February 20, 2018 at 8:18a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — A strong home-improvement market pushed Home Depot’s profit higher in the fourth quarter, topping expectations.

The Atlanta company’s profit rose 5.6 percent to $1.78 billion, or $1.52 per share, for the three months ended Jan. 28. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $1.69 per share.

Revenue rose 7.5 percent to $23.88 billion on an increase in customers at existing stores. Same-store sales, a key measure of a retailer’s health, increased 7.5 percent.

Along with a strong housing market pushing more people to invest in their homes, hurricane recovery efforts in southern states and Puerto Rico also helped boost revenue.

Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected a quarterly profit of $1.62 per share and $23.66 billion in revenue.

Shares rose more than 2 percent before the market open on Tuesday.

For the full year, Home Depot’s profit climbed 8.5 percent to $8.63 billion as revenue jumped 6.7 percent to $100.9 billion.

Home Depot Inc. is currently heading into its busy spring season and recently said that it would hire over 80,000 seasonal workers. It also announced an app to allow for self-scheduling interviews.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900