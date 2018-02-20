Hoerig wants charges dismissed in death of her husband

Photo Photo Claudia Hoerig

WARREN

Murder defendant Claudia Hoerig and her attorneys have asked that charges against her be dismissed based on the length of time it has taken to bring her to trial.

It is one of two issues likely to be raised during a hearing today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. The other is whether Hoerig will allow her case to be tried later than the April 16 trial date set earlier this month.

Hoerig, 53, charged with killing her husband, Karl Hoerig, in their Newton Falls home in March 2007, has been back in the United States since Jan. 17, after nearly 11 years of work by Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins and others to return her from her native Brazil, to which she fled after her husband's death.

Her trial was set for April 16 because Ohio law requires her to tried within 90 days of her arrest unless she waives that right.

On Friday, her attorneys with the Ohio Public Defender's Office sought to have charges against her dismissed based on their interpretation of Claudia Hoerig's rights to have a speedy trial.

The filing says Claudia Hoerig was arrested April 20, 2016, in Brazil, and has been incarcerated since then. They argue that the clock on her 90 days should have begun then, not this January.

"Given the lengthy delay in this case, [Hoerig] respectfully submits that her statutory speedy trial rights were violated and her case must be dismissed," the filing says.

It notes that she was willing to go to trial in Brazil as early as 2013, but prosecutors refused to prosecute her in Brazil.