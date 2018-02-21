Help Network has meeting Thursday at Dorothy Day House

YOUNGSTOWN — Vince Brancaccio, CEO of Help Network of Northeast Ohio, formerly Help Hotline Crisis Center, will host a round-table discussion on the new agency at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Ave. Help Network handles thousands of crisis calls a year, such as suicide calls, but also assists people with countless other issues. For information, call Dorothy Day House at 330-301-8698.