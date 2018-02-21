Help Network has meeting Thursday at Dorothy Day House
YOUNGSTOWN — Vince Brancaccio, CEO of Help Network of Northeast Ohio, formerly Help Hotline Crisis Center, will host a round-table discussion on the new agency at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Ave. Help Network handles thousands of crisis calls a year, such as suicide calls, but also assists people with countless other issues. For information, call Dorothy Day House at 330-301-8698.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 18, 2018 midnight
Help Network
- February 17, 2018 midnight
Help Network will host roundtable
- June 12, 2017 8:21 a.m.
Help Hotline Survivors of Suicide meet in June
- May 22, 2017 3:29 p.m.
Round-table discussion on Syria is Thursday in Youngstown
- February 13, 2018 midnight
Help Network of Northeast Ohio launches awareness campaign
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.