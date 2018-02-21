Help Network has meeting Thursday at Dorothy Day House

February 20, 2018 at 8:29p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Vince Brancaccio, CEO of Help Network of Northeast Ohio, formerly Help Hotline Crisis Center, will host a round-table discussion on the new agency at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Ave. Help Network handles thousands of crisis calls a year, such as suicide calls, but also assists people with countless other issues. For information, call Dorothy Day House at 330-301-8698.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900