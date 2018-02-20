Girard looking for suspects in armed robbery

GIRARD

The Girard Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that happened near East Wilson Avenue and South

Elruth.

A man reported that he was driving home and stopped at the intersection on Friday night. A male and female wearing dark hoodies approached the man's car, and the male pushed his semi-automatic handgun against the man's window, demanding money and his coat, the report said.

The man handed over his wallet and imitation leather coat.

An armed robbery was also reported the same night shortly after midnight on the North Side of Youngstown, also involving two males and a female, the

report said.