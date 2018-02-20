Fleeing car crashes into tree during police chase, killing 2
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a suspected stolen car fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree in Cleveland, killing two people in the vehicle.
The crash around 2:30 a.m. this morning split the fleeing vehicle into several pieces and scattered debris in the yards of several homes a few miles south of downtown Cleveland. No other injuries were immediately reported.
The car had been reported stolen. WJW-TV reports police in suburban Shaker Heights tried to stop the vehicle and then pursued it when the driver fled, starting the minutes-long chase.
Cleveland police didn’t immediately release details about the people who died. The crash is under investigation.
