Fleeing car crashes into tree during police chase, killing 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a suspected stolen car fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree in Cleveland, killing two people in the vehicle.

The crash around 2:30 a.m. this morning split the fleeing vehicle into several pieces and scattered debris in the yards of several homes a few miles south of downtown Cleveland. No other injuries were immediately reported.

The car had been reported stolen. WJW-TV reports police in suburban Shaker Heights tried to stop the vehicle and then pursued it when the driver fled, starting the minutes-long chase.

Cleveland police didn’t immediately release details about the people who died. The crash is under investigation.