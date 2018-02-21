Dog day care business could be coming to Boardman

BOARDMAN — A dog day care, boarding and grooming company might soon be coming to the township.

The township board of zoning appeals tonight approved a variance for a property at 7690 Market St., the site of a closed Chinese buffet restaurant located next to Agnew’s Lawn and Garden.

The variance request was submitted by CTW Development Corp. CTW President Charles Whitman presented the case to the zoning board.

The Dog Stop, which has numerous locations in the Pittsburgh area and several others around the country, is a dog-care facility offering a wide range of services.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com