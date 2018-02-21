Boardman police make arrest in dollar store robbery
BOARDMAN
Township police arrested a man wanted in connection with a dollar store robbery Monday.
Darin Jenkins, 45, of Market Street in Boardman, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated robbery, according to a police report.
The charge stems from an incident reported at a Market Street Dollar General Feb. 11, according to the report.
A store employee told police a man had entered the store, walked up to the cash register and said, “I have a gun in my backpack, give me some cash.”
When the cashier asked if he was serious, the man demanded five cigarette packs, which the cashier gave him.
The total value of the stolen items is $35, according to the report.
When Jenkins was arrested, he denied saying he had a gun on him, police said.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 14, 2018 midnight
Masked-man robbery
- February 13, 2018 4:24 p.m.
Boardman police: Man in Spider-Man mask attempts robbery
- November 1, 2017 10:10 a.m.
Boardman police arrest Youngstown man wanted for robbery
- February 17, 2018 midnight
Man is a suspect in a handful of robberies
- October 11, 2016 midnight
Boardman man convicted of seven prior robberies now faces charges in two more in Warren area
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.