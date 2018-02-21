'Black Panther' scores highest Monday ever with $40.2M
NEW YORK (AP) — With a massive $40.2 million in ticket sales Monday, "Black Panther" has set another box-office record: biggest Monday ever.
The Walt Disney Co. again raised its box-office estimates for the Marvel sensation today. The film's updated Monday performance – $7 million higher than Disney earlier forecast – narrowly topped the previous record, set by "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015 with $40.1 million.
The higher Monday figure gives "Black Panther" the second biggest four-day weekend, behind only the $288.1 million of "The Force Awakens." With $242 million over the Presidents' Day weekend, "Black Panther" moves ahead of December's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in the ranks of four-day starts.
Ryan Coogler's film, starring Chadwick Boseman, is the first big-budget tent pole release featuring a nearly all-black cast. The movie's three-day gross of $201.8 million ranks fifth highest of all time, not accounting for inflation.
Internationally, "Black Panther," which cost $200 million to make, is also outperforming earlier estimates. It has made $184.6 million overseas thus far, giving it a worldwide total of $426.6 million.
