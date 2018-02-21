2 Ohio state senators propose statewide ban on assault weapons
COLUMBUS (AP) — Two Democratic lawmakers in Ohio want assault weapons banned statewide in the wake of recent deadly mass shootings.
Sens. Michael Skindell and Charleta Tavares introduced legislation today making it a fifth-degree felony to possess or acquire a firearm considered an "assault weapon."
That includes any automatic or semi-automatic firearm capable of accepting a detachable magazine with the capacity to accept ten or more cartridges. It also includes any semi-automatic firearm with a fixed magazine that can accept ten cartridges or more.
A similar bill the pair introduced in 2013 went nowhere in Ohio's Republican-led Legislature.
Their latest effort follows comments Monday by Republican Gov. John Kasich supporting limits of the ability to sell weapons often used in mass killings, such as the AR-15 rifle.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 22, 2017 5:40 p.m.
Democratic Ohio senator aims to ban bump stocks for guns in Ohio
- October 9, 2017 midnight
Gun groups split with NRA, say don’t ban bump stocks
- October 6, 2017 midnight
washington NRA, Trump, Congress agree on regulating ‘bump stocks’
- February 20, 2018 midnight
Shootings put pressure on Florida lawmakers
- February 20, 2018 10:37 a.m.
SCHOOL SHOOTINGS | Students going to state capital to push for gun law changes
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.