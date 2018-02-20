Youngstown council to vote on downtown sewer line project

YOUNGSTOWN — City council will consider legislation Wednesday to appropriate $950,000 for a project to replace a sewer line on North Phelps Street.

The downtown street, between West Federal and West Commerce streets, closed a month ago for the work, which will take about six months to complete.

The project includes the installation of an AT&T duct bank containing telephone conduits and the rerouting of telephone lines as well as the installation of a 24-inch sanitary sewer line.

The work was to occur five years ago, but it came to a stop after only a month of work when it was discovered that underground utilities, primarily AT&T lines and three duct banks, were directly in the path of the sewer line.

Money for the project is coming from the wastewater fund. Vehicular traffic is closed during the work.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com