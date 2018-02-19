Woman arrested for drugs faces new charges after fleeing hospital

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a woman city police arrested early Saturday morning on a drug charge who was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital faces an escape charge after she called her boyfriend to pick her up.

Samantha Wayne, 32, of Campbell, was arrested about 12:50 a.m. after a car she was in was pulled over at Lansdowne Boulevard and Dale Avenue for an improper turn and police found a crack pipe where she sat along with some crack cocaine.

Reports said the driver of the car, Alexander Henry, 47, also had crack cocaine and both were arrested and taken to the Mahoning County jail. The jail refused to admit Wayne because a scanner detected she might have swallowed some drugs so she was taken to the hospital.

About 3:45 a.m. police were notified her boyfriend, Raul Magallon, 42, of Girard, had picked her up after she called him. Police spotted his car on West Woodland Avenue and pulled it over. Reports said Magallon told police Wayne never told him she had a police hold on her at the hospital.

Wayne was taken back to the jail. A records check found Magallon has seven open suspensions on his license and a warrant from Campbell Municipal Court on a traffic charge.

He was turned over to Campbell police, reports said.