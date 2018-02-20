Report: California pot growers struggling to obtain licenses
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly two months after marijuana became legal in California only about 1 percent of the state's known growers have been licensed, according to a report from a cannabis-business group.
The report, released today by the California Growers Association, cites costs and regulatory barriers it says independent growers face. It says only 0.78 percent have obtained licenses.
California's Bureau of Cannabis Control was closed for the Presidents Day holiday and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A study published last year by the University of California Agricultural Issues Center estimates the newly created state market for recreational marijuana should produce $5 billion in taxable revenue this year.
Today's report by the California Growers Association says that legal revenue could be diminished if more growers can't gain licenses.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 18, 2017 midnight
Buyers, beware: Calif. pot sold before Jan. 1 could be tainted
- January 6, 2018 midnight
Prosecutors in states that are pot-friendly to decide on crackdown
- October 1, 2017 midnight
Government jobs sprouting as legal pot looms in Calif.
- January 2, 2018 12:05 a.m.
California and Texas clear hurdles Marijuana milestones
- June 8, 2017 3:08 p.m.
Colorado marijuana market funds busts of illegal growers
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.