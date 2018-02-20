Police say Ohio man dies after being punched on bar stage

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 46-year-old man has died in southwest Ohio after he was knocked backward off a bar’s stage.

Middletown police say John Fugate died at a hospital in Dayton after he hit his head on the concrete floor early Saturday. Police Maj. Scott Reeve tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News that initial investigation indicates that Fugate was punched.

Reeve says police are investigating and will present the case for Butler County grand jury consideration when they are finished.

Friends say Fugate was a musician who booked bands at the Old Crow Bar in Middletown.