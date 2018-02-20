Pennsylvania State Police investigate social media post by Mohawk student

NEW CASTLE, PA. — A 14-year-old faces criminal charges after Pennsylvania State Police’s New Castle Station investigated a social media post by a Mohawk Junior/Senior High School student with a caption referring to a school shooting, according to a PSP news release.

School staff received information about the post this morning, according to PSP.

“The investigation revealed that a social media post was made by a student and it depicted a juvenile holding what appeared to be a deer rifle,” PSP said. “The photo had a caption that said the actor and two other juveniles were gonna shoot up the school.”

PSP said the investigation revealed the person who took the picture was the only one involved with the post.

That individual will faces charges of making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, PSP said.

PSP said “there is no pending threat concerning this matter,” but the investigation continues.