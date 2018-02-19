Medina woman curses cops after drug arrest

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Medina woman who told police Sunday she had methamphetamine was mad at officers for arresting her.

Katie Obstler, 43, was a passenger in a car pulled over about 7:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Philadelphia Avenue for an improper turn.

Officers asked to search the car after they smelled marijuana inside and the driver had a bag of marijuana on him. Reports said officers then asked Obstler if they could search her and she said she had $20 worth of methamphetamine.

She was arrested on a fifth degree felony charge of possession of drugs.

On the way to the jail, reports said Obstler was kicking the cage inside the cruiser and cursing officers, saying she could not understand why she was arrested because she didn’t do anything wrong.

The driver, Louis Poloci, no age or address given, was cited for possession of marijuana and a traffic charge.