March 2 is deadline for those seeking vacant appellate court post

YOUNGSTOWN — Those seeking to fill the remainder of Mary DeGenaro’s unexpired term on the 7th District Court of Appeals are asked to contact the Mahoning County Republican Party, which is conducting the screening process.

Mahoning is the most populous county in the 7th District and has been asked by Gov. John Kasich to handle the screening of candidates for the vacant seat. Kasich, a Republican, will select DeGenaro’s replacement.

Those wanting to get a copy of the application packet are asked to call the Mahoning County GOP at 330-629-7006.

The deadline to submit applications and other documentation is March 2.

