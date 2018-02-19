Guatemalan man working in Salem in federal custody

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Marshals have a Guatemalan man in custody who Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents claim entered the country illegally.

Salem police alerted ICE to a man named Miguel Lorenzo who worked at a meat-processing plant in Salem because he did not provide them with a social security number.

Police picked up Lorenzo on a warrant on Jan. 23.

Lorenzo told an ICE agent he is not a citizen and walked across the U.S. border.

Fresh Mark in Salem told agents Lorenzo worked for them under the name Omar Diaz, with a social security card and California ID corresponding to that name.

The ICE agent testified in an affidavit that those who immigrate without documents use the birth certificates and social security numbers of U.S. citizens to obtain ID.

The affidavit claims probable cause to charge Lorenzo with false claim to U.S. citizenship and aggravated identity theft.

A federal magistrate Thursday turned his case over to a grand jury.