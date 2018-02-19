Deadline is March 2 for appeals judge candidates
YOUNGSTOWN — Those wanting to fill an unexpired term on the 7th District Court of Appeals are asked to contact the Mahoning County Republican Party at 330-629-7006 to get a copy of the application packet.
The deadline to submit an application is March 2.
Candidates will meet with a screening committee after which the names of at least three candidates will be forwarded to Gov. John Kasich for his consideration.
The 7th District includes Mahoning, Columbiana, Belmont, Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe and Noble counties.
The appeals position was vacated Jan. 26 by Mary DeGenaro who was selected to fill an unexpired term on the Ohio Supreme Court.
