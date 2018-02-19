Cirque du Soleil will return to Covelli Centre
YOUNGSTOWN — Cirque du Soleil will return to Covelli Centre this summer with its new show, Crystal, for seven performances from June 27 to July 1.
Crystal,the first Cirque du Soleil show on ice, combines skating and acrobatic feats.
Synchronized skating, freestyle and extreme skating are featured alongside traditional circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand.
Tickets range from $31 to $112 and go on sale March 2 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 27, 28, 29 and 30; with additional shows at 4 p.m. June 30 and 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. July 1.
