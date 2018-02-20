'Black Panther' cookies a hit at Canfield library

CANFIELD — A baker hopes her cookies promoting the record-breaking movie “Black Panther” can help maintain conversations focused on representation for people of color in mainstream media.

“That is what I think the cookie is about,” said TaRee Avery, owner of Dough House Cookies. “It’s a really simple gesture.”

The Marvel blockbuster opened this holiday weekend, and is running with $253 million in box office earnings as of today.

Dough House Cookies at the Canfield Library, 43 W. Main St., baked Wakanda Whoopie Pies, a cookie made of two red velvet cookies, dyed black in honor of director Ryan Coogler’s super hero flick, with a whipped cream cheese filling between. Wakanda is the mythical technologically advanced African nation in the film ruled by King T’Challa, the Black Panther.

