Australian firm acquires The Mall at Robinson in Pittsburgh

February 19, 2018 at 6:05p.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An Australian investment firm has acquired The Mall at Robinson, one of the larger retail venues in the Pittsburgh area.

Cleveland-based Forest City Realty Trust said today it had completed the previously announced sale of its interest in the mall to QIC.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. QIC already had an ownership stake in the mall, which Allegheny County recently reassessed at $89 million.

Steve Leigh, QIC’s managing director of global real estate, said in a statement the company views U.S. real estate and especially the retail sector as a strong investment opportunity.


