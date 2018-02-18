Suspect arrested in Akron in killing of 4-year-old girl

February 18, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

AKRON

Authorities say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl sitting in a car with young siblings and her grandmother in Northeast Ohio has been arrested.

Police say 31-year-old Darnell Bitting was arrested about 4 p.m. Saturday in Akron

Akron police spokesman Lt. Rick Edwards says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday after the children’s mother pulled in front of a house to retrieve belongings and broke windows when no one answered the door.

Edwards says a man stepped outside with a rifle and fired one shot at the car, striking the 4-year-old, who was sitting in the back seat. She was pronounced dead at an Akron hospital.

The other children are girls ages 3, 6 and 7.

Police have not identified the girl or her mother.


