Salem medical helicopters called to crash

February 18, 2018 at 8:57a.m.

Crash site

According to our broadcast partner, 21-WFMJ TV, two medical helicopters were called to the scene of a Leetonia single-car crash shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday.

The accident happened near State Route 344 off of Old State Route 558.

Columbiana County Dispatch tells 21 News that two medical helicopters were called out.


