OLYMPICS UPDATE: US ranks 6th, tied with Austria, France, Japan

February 18, 2018 at 3:54p.m.

Associated Preaa

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA

After 61 medals events at the end of competitions Sunday, here are the leaders in medal wins in the 2018 Winter Olympics. The U.S. ranks in sixth place with 10, tied with Austria, France, Japan.

Nation G S B Tot

Norway 9 9 8 26

Germany 9 5 4 18

Canada 5 5 6 16

Neth'lands6 5 2 13

Russia 0 3 8 11

USA 5 3 2 10

Austria 4 2 4 10

France 4 2 4 10

Japan 2 5 3 10

Sweden 4 3 0 7

Swiss 2 4 1 7

S. Korea 3 1 2 6

Italy 2 1 3 6

Czech 1 2 3 6

China 0 5 1 6

Britain 1 0 3 4

Slovakia 1 2 0 3

Australia 0 2 1 3

Finland 0 0 3 3

Belarus 1 1 0 2

Spain 0 0 2 2

Poland 1 0 0 1

Ukraine 1 0 0 1

Slovenia 0 1 0 1

Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1

Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900