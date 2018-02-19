OLYMPICS UPDATE: US ranks 6th, tied with Austria, France, Japan
PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA
After 61 medals events at the end of competitions Sunday, here are the leaders in medal wins in the 2018 Winter Olympics. The U.S. ranks in sixth place with 10, tied with Austria, France, Japan.
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 9 9 8 26
Germany 9 5 4 18
Canada 5 5 6 16
Neth'lands6 5 2 13
Russia 0 3 8 11
USA 5 3 2 10
Austria 4 2 4 10
France 4 2 4 10
Japan 2 5 3 10
Sweden 4 3 0 7
Swiss 2 4 1 7
S. Korea 3 1 2 6
Italy 2 1 3 6
Czech 1 2 3 6
China 0 5 1 6
Britain 1 0 3 4
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Australia 0 2 1 3
Finland 0 0 3 3
Belarus 1 1 0 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Poland 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1
