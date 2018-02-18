LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS

RANKED

2017 marks the 11th consecutive year the Flynn Auto Group, owned by David A. Flynn, ranked first in automotive sales in Northeast Ohio, according to the Greater Cleveland Auto Dealers Association, with 7,014 vehicles sold.

The Flynn Auto Group consists of Columbiana Cadillac Buick Chevrolet, Donnell Ford in Boardman, Donnell Ford Lincoln of Salem, The Honda Store in Boardman, Performance Trucks in New Waterford and Power Chevrolet Buick GMC in Calcutta.

HIRED

Alan Ricks was recently hired by Kutlick Realty as a broker associate.

Ricks has been involved in commercial real estate for 31 years. Kutlick said he has strong leasing, sales, development, project management, market research, tenant representation and public-entitlement skills. Kutlick Realty LLC, a full-service commercial real-estate company, is now accepting applications for experienced agents.

PROMOTED

Cohen & Co. recently announced several promotions across its company.

Locally, those promoted were: Karen Raghanti, Greg Speece and Adam Timblin.

HIRED

EvenBay Real Estate recently announced that Maggie Garland has joined its team. After working in the medical field for 12 years, Garland is seeking a new challenge in real estate.