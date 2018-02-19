Girard woman killed in crash; son, husband survive
Staff report
BROOKFIELD
A Girard woman, Robin Hayes, 38, was killed Saturday evening when the vehicle in which she was riding westbound on state Route 82 went off the left side of the road, struck a median and overturned. Hayes was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle, James T. Hayes, 37, of Girard, Robin’s husband, and her son, 16, the right rear passenger, were transported to St. Elizabeth for minor injuries and precautionary measures, respectively. Robin, a passenger in the front seat was not wearing a seat belt, according to officers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Warren Post.
The crash occurred at about 6:05 p.m. on Route 82 near state Route 7 in Brookfield.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the crash, the cause of which remains under investigation.
