Body found burning in trash pile in Cleveland

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Ohio authorities say a body has been found burning in a trash pile in Cleveland.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says the city Division of Fire was called to an east side address around 7 p.m. Saturday after someone reported a fire in a yard. Firefighters found what’s believed to be a man’s body in the trash pile.

A fire department spokesman says the body had signs of trauma and a possible gunshot wound.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will seek to identify the body and determine a cause of death.