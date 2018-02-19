Body found burning in trash pile in Cleveland
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Ohio authorities say a body has been found burning in a trash pile in Cleveland.
A Cleveland police spokeswoman says the city Division of Fire was called to an east side address around 7 p.m. Saturday after someone reported a fire in a yard. Firefighters found what’s believed to be a man’s body in the trash pile.
A fire department spokesman says the body had signs of trauma and a possible gunshot wound.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will seek to identify the body and determine a cause of death.
