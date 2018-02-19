YOUNGSTOWN

Nominations and sponsorship for the Athena Awards are due March 2.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and The Vindicator/Vindy.com will present the 26th annual ATHENA Award Program, celebrating the accomplishments of outstanding professional women in the Mahoning Valley, on May 17.

Information on the nominations and sponsorship opportunities can be found at: http://www.regionalchamber.com/initiativesprograms/athena