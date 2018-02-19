2 seriously hurt in Columbiana County crash
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Three Columbiana city residents were injured, two seriously, in a one-vehicle crash at 5 a.m. Sunday on old state Route 344 just north of Franklin Square in Salem Township.
The vehicle was traveling northeast on Route 344 when the driver lost control on the snowy roadway and went off the left side of the road and struck a guard rail and cement retaining wall, according to officers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Post.
The driver, David Sheely, 27, and rear passenger, Devin Decker, 29, both suffered serious injuries and were life flighted to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in Youngstown. Neither man was wearing a seat belt. The front seat passenger, Allison Grossen, 31, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Salem Regional Medical Center.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to have been a factor, according to the OSHP.
