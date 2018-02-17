Trumbull Dems pick challenger over incumbent Fuda for commissioner nod
Staff report
WARREN
The Trumbull County Democratic Party Central Committee has endorsed Lisha Pompili Baumiller for Trumbull county commissioner, giving her 91 votes to incumbent Frank Fuda’s 84.
Atty. Samuel Bluedorn got the nod for Trumbull County Family Court judge over Family Court magistrate Jack Pico, 97 votes to 79.
Pompili Baumiller is a longtime Hubbard council member. Fuda is seeking his fourth 4-year term as county commissioner.
The endorsements were announced at the end of a breakfast at Enzo‘s Restaurant on Elm Road.
