Scoreless quarter dooms YSU

By Brian Dzenis | February 17, 2018 at 2:46p.m.

Youngstown State's womens basketball team failed to score in the third quarter in a 67-42 loss to No. 19 Green Bay on Saturday.

Indiya Benjamin's 17 first-half points made her the Penguins leading scorer.


