Scoreless quarter dooms YSU
Youngstown State's womens basketball team failed to score in the third quarter in a 67-42 loss to No. 19 Green Bay on Saturday.
Indiya Benjamin's 17 first-half points made her the Penguins leading scorer.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 15, 2016 9:17 p.m.
Northern Iowa 10, YSU 3, End of 3rd quarter
- December 10, 2016 4:09 p.m.
Third quarter: YSU 20, Wofford 16
- December 10, 2016 5:18 p.m.
Final: YSU 30, Wofford 23
- October 15, 2016 7:38 p.m.
YSU 0, Northern Iowa 0
- January 12, 2018 midnight
Lull enough to doom YSU against No. 25 Green Bay
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.