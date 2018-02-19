Ribbon-cutting for FSR of Parkman
WARREN
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for FSR of Parkman, 4930 Enterprise Drive, on Friday.
FSR Parkman will provide physician-supervised detox and intensive extended treatment delivered by licensed counselors to help those struggling with addiction and alcoholism to achieve sobriety.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 9, 2018 midnight
BUSINESSSFlbdigest Serenity Center ribbon cutting
- January 19, 2018 midnight
Warren-based detox facility gets $250K state grant
- July 31, 2017 12:35 p.m.
Ribbon cut to herald opening of North Side low-income housing facility
- February 15, 2018 midnight
Ribbon-cutting planned at new library
- January 24, 2017 10:18 a.m.
UPDATE | Ribbon cut today for new 3-D printer in Leetonia
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.