Ribbon-cutting for FSR of Parkman

February 17, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

WARREN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for FSR of Parkman, 4930 Enterprise Drive, on Friday.

FSR Parkman will provide physician-supervised detox and intensive extended treatment delivered by licensed counselors to help those struggling with addiction and alcoholism to achieve sobriety.


