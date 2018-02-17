Poland social media post sends school into proactive action

POLAND

Parents with students in the school district today received a call alerting them to a social media post about which the district notified police.

Superintendent David Janofa said school officials were notified last night about pictures posted last month by a student.

He described the post as “pictures of an individual posing with a weapon.” He said the post did not include “an immediate threat, meaning there was no, ‘I’m going to do this or that,’” Janofa said.

He said school officials immediately notified township police, then sent out the call today at 2:30 after receiving calls from concerned parents.

“We were grateful last night that somebody brought it to our attention,” Janofa said. “We’re able to do [something] when we become aware of it, and I would just strongly urge folks ... if they become aware of something, let us determine the severity of it.”